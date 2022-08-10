Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Wednesday!
We’ve got an acquisition, monkeypox, and loads of earnings reports to talk about today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is soaring close to 28% as heavy trading continues a recent rally.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares are gaining nearly 27% thanks to an acquisition deal with Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT).
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock is surging almost 24% following a similar rally on Tuesday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are rising more than 21% after announcing yesterday it will explore the potential of making a monkeypox virus test.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) stock is climbing over 18% despite a lack of pre-market news.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are increasing more than 16% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock is heading over 16% higher thanks to strong revenue in fiscal Q1.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are jumping more than 15% as it bounces back from a fall yesterday.
- Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) stock is getting an over 14% boost with the release of earnings for the second quarter of 2022.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are up more than 14% after releasing fiscal Q1 earnings results.
10 Top Losers
- WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock is diving over 27% due to its earnings report for Q2 2022.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares are tumbling more than 21% after cutting guidance in its Q2 earnings report.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock is taking an over 20% beating after missing estimates in its Q2 earnings report.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares are sliding more than 17% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is dropping over 16% after seeing a spike in price late Tuesday.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are decreasing 16% after a rally yesterday on cannabis supply news.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is falling more than 14% after missing estimates for the second quarter of the year.
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares are slipping over 13% following poor results in its current earnings report.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is dipping close to 13% with the release of its preliminary Q2 earnings results.
- Rackspace Tech (NASDAQ:RXT) shares finish our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after posting earnings results for Q2.
