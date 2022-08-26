Voyager Token Price Predictions: What’s Next for the VGX Crypto?

Voyager Token (VGX-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday as players in the crypto space look to buy the company’s assets.
This comes after Voyager filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The company is a leader in the crypto lending space and several players are reportedly interested in buying its assets. Its bankruptcy is one of the casualties of the crypto crash this year.
There are reportedly 22 companies that are interested in acquiring Voyager’s assets. Reports claim that Coinbase was interested before withdrawing from negotiations. Crypto exchanges Binance and FTX are also among those allegedly trying to buy the lender’s assets.
All of this asset sale talk is sending Voyager Token higher today. That has it trending on social media with some traders wondering what the future holds for the lender. Let’s check that out below!
Voyager Token Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts us off with an average price estimate of $2.43 for 2023.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.0327 per token.
- Capital.com is expecting Voyager Token to trade for an average of 85 cents in 2023.
To put those Voyager Token price predictions in perspective, the crypto was trading for $0.5743 as of this writing. Investors will also note that this comes after a 109.7% increase over the previous 24-hour period of trading on Friday morning. Trading volume is up a whopping 6,201.9% during that same timeframe.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.