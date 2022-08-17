What Is Going on With Endo International (ENDP) Stock Today?

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
The big reason behind this filing is the lawsuits the company is facing over its alleged role in the U.S.’s opioid crisis. Massachusets Attorney General Maura Healey said the company may end up paying a settlement of $450 million. This would also require it to relinquish certain documents and stop promoting its opioids.
To go along with that news, Endo International has revealed a restructuring support agreement (RSA). This agreement is with holders of more than a majority of the holders of its first lien debt. This would reduce its debt, as well as cover remaining litigation related to opioid lawsuits.
The details of that agreement include a $6 billion credit bid to acquire the company. It includes provisions for retaining all active Endo International employees. Another key factor of the deal are voluntary trusts of $550 million over the next 10 years to cover future opioid litigation.
Blaise Coleman, president and CEO of Endo International, said the following about the agreement.
“By definitively addressing the more than $8 billion of debt that has burdened our balance sheet and establishing a pathway to closure with respect to the thousands of opioid-related and other lawsuits that the Company has been defending at an unsustainable cost, we will be able to move forward as a new Endo and reach our full potential.”
ENDP stock is down 10.5% as of Wednesday morning and is down 91.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.