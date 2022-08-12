What Is Going on With Fisker (FSR) Stock Today?

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is moving on Friday after revealing order data for its electric vehicles (EVs).
According to a press release from Fisker, it’s already sold out of its 2023 production models in the U.S. for its Fisker Ocean Sport and Fisker Ocean Ultra trims. This follows the company selling out of its 5,000 Fisker Ocean One launch edition last month.
Fisker notes that this has it planning to increase production in 2023. This has it exploring manufacturing sites in the U.S. with plans to Fisker Ocean production late in 2023.
Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of FSR, said the following in the news release.
‘We’re very happy that, in addition to global Fisker Ocean One customers securing their vehicles, those reservation holders in the US who wanted a Fisker Ocean could lock in their purchase commitment. Our customers are giving us a huge vote of confidence ahead of our start of production on November 17. As for 2024, we are already exploring US-based manufacturing with the goal of making some models eligible for the EV tax credit within the new proposed requirements.”
It’s worth noting that FSR stock is seeing decent trading today. As of this writing, around 5.2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That matches the company’s daily average trading volume.
FSR stock started off down on Friday morning but was up slightly as of this afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.