What Is Going on With Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Stock Today?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company.
Even without any news, shares of KPRX stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 214 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase when compared to its daily average trading volume of about 2.7 million shares.
What’s Behind the KPRX Stock Rally?
It looks like we have retail traders on social media to thank for KPRX stock rising in price today. Investors on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are hyping up shares of the company’s stock today in what is likely a short squeeze.
Investors will want to be wary about taking a stake in KPRX stock today. That’s due to it only trading for about 24 cents after today’s rally and having a market cap of just $8.967 million. That easily puts it in penny stock territory. This means it’s easy for investors to manipulate the price higher and cash out before a crash.
For those investors still interested in KPRX stock, the company focuses on developing treatments for eye diseases. This has it focusing on improving the ocular health of patients and also restoring vision to those that have lost it.
KPRX stock is up 81.3% as of Thursday afternoon. However, the company’s shares are still down 80.8% since the start of the year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
