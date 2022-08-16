Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 55% Today?

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company announced an update to its leadership team.
According to a press release, Lynette Kaylor is taking over as the company’s senior vice president for advertising sales. This will see Kaylor reporting directly to company co-founder and CEO David Gandler.
Kaylor said the following about joining the FuboTV team.
“I believe in Fubo’s mission to create an interactive entertainment experience that positions the company to appeal to sports fans and advertisers alike. As an avid sports fan myself, I’m beaming at the opportunity to join the leading sports streamer during a time of pivotal growth and take FuboTV’s advertising sales to the next level.”
Investors will also note that FuboTV is preparing to hold its first investor meeting later today. That event is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will last through 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will include a live meeting in NYC, as well as options for virtual attendance.
The upcoming investor meeting is putting an extra spotlight on FUBO stock today. With that comes heavy trading as some 75 million shares change hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 12 million shares.
FUBO stock is up 54.8% as of Tuesday afternoon but is still down 58.9% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock, IonQ (NASDAQ:IONQ) stock, and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock today. You can get up to speed on all fo that news at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Stock Today?
- IONQ Stock Gains 20% as IonQ Aria Quantum Computer Launches
- Why Did AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week High?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.