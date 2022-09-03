3 EV Stocks to Buy Now at a Discount

The more than decade-long surge in certain EV stocks has made this sector an attractive one for long-term growth investors. Electric vehicles are here to stay. Accordingly, those looking for long-term growth may constantly be on the lookout for deals in this space.
Unfortunately, in recent years, few deals could be had. Valuation expansion in this space led to skyrocketing market capitalizations across the sector. Those who wanted high-growth exposure had to pay up for it.
However, with the macro environment having taking a hard shift of late, there are bargains to be had. Valuations have been compressed, due largely to higher interest rates. In a bid to quash inflation, the Federal Reserve has kept its foot on the gas pedal, raising rates consistently this year.
Perhaps valuations can continued to be compressed, leading to further downside. That’s always possible. But at some point, even the most beaten-down stocks start to look attractive.
Here are three top EV stocks I think are worth a look, especially on any further pressure moving forward.
|TSLA
|Tesla
|$275.61
|NIO
|Nio
|$19.91
|XPEV
|Xpeng
|$18.52
Top EV Stocks to Buy: Tesla (TSLA)
The most prominent EV stock in the market by far is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This company is one of the global leaders in the production of electric vehicles here in the U.S.
While I’ve been critical of Tesla in the past (and still think this stock is probably overvalued to some extent), on a potential significant pullback in the future, TSLA stock could be one to keep an eye on.
Tesla’s margins, particularly for the auto sector, have been incredible. Leveraging the company’s driver assistance technology (it’s not full self-driving yet), Tesla has been able to post margins of around 25% in the past. With the auto sector remaining red-hot, demand for Teslas has been through the roof. Many expect this to continue, as the race to own an EV heats up.
Over the long-term, investors taking the view that Tesla can maintain its market share may be right in their assessment this stock has further to run.
Tesla’s latest stock split went through on Wednesday, making this company even cheaper to own, on a per-share basis, for retail investors. Accordingly, TSLA stock remains one of the easiest proxies for growth in the EV sector and is likely to remain so at least over the medium-term.
Nio (NIO)
A China-based EV manufacturer, Nio (NYSE:NIO) doesn’t necessarily get the same recognition as its U.S. counterparts. That said, this company is a fast-growing player in a high-growth Chinese market worth considering.
Shanghai-based EV maker Nio saw its shares soar to an all-time high of more than $60 in January of last year. However, since then, shares have collapsed to the $18 level at the time of writing.
This discount is notable, considering Nio’s growth potential relative to its peers. Its current valuation multiple seems onerous based on its historical sales, but for those who think Nio could be the “Chinese Tesla,” there’s actually a lot to like.
Nio has been busy announcing several new models. The company’s ET5 midsize sedan and EF9 minivan have intrigued investors. Additionally, the company’s network of battery-swap stations which replace a traditional charging network is something that distinguishes Nio from Tesla.
I think Nio is one of the best high-growth picks in this sector, trading at a significant discount to its peak right now.
Xpeng (XPEV)
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) focuses on designing smart vehicles for East Asian markets. The company’s lineup includes sport sedans, family sedans and SUVs.
In addition to its impressive lineup of vehicles, Xpeng also has focused on providing infrastructure supporting this sector. A network of charging facilities and other services tied to its vehicles make Xpeng stand out from the competition.
Currently, the company produces and sells three cars – the P5 sedan, the P7 sedan and the G3i SUV. These vehicles have seen solid growth over time, boosted somewhat by Chinese government subsidies. Accordingly, Xpeng has become one of the fastest-growing China-based EV manufacturers.
In July, Xpeng posted monthly deliveries of 11,524 EVs – an increase of 43% year-on-year. China-based consumers are eagerly waiting for the official launch of Xpeng’s new G9 luxury SUV, which will likely take place in September.
I think Xpeng represents an intriguing speculative bet on growth in a fast-growing market that has only started to take off.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.