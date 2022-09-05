5 Investors Betting Big on Amprius (AMPX) Stock

Last week, Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) officially completed its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition. Founded in 2018, the company characterizes itself as the “leading manufacturer” of high density lithium-ion batteries. Amprius will receive about $87 million in gross proceeds from the completion of the transaction. These funds are expected to advance the “construction of its gigawatt hour-scale manufacturing facility.”
Amprius has captured several high-profile customers since its inception, inlcuding Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and the U.S. Army. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the company explains that its batteries are “uniquely positioned to address existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites as well as broad applications in electric transportation.”
Previously, Kensington helped take battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) public. QuantumScape manufactures solid-state batteries, which are still in early stages of advancement. However, these batteries are believed to have an advantage over lithium-ion because they can store more energy with less materials and do not contain flammable liquid electrolyte.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top investors of AMPX stock.
5 Investors Betting Big on AMPX Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these investors provide liquidity and price support for stocks. During the second quarter, 27 funds reported owning AMPX stock, a decline of 14 funds from the previous quarter. Furthermore, three funds reported initiating a new position during Q2, while 17 funds completely liquidated their positions.
It’s not surprising that AMPX carries low institutional ownership since the former SPAC only began trading relatively recently. However, it’s apparent that many funds exited their positions in Q2, as the backdrop for SPACs has been quite volatile this year. Here are the company’s current top shareholders.
- Kensington Capital: 13.12 million shares. Kensington’s position is unchanged as of May 11.
- Wealthspring Capital: 1.35 million shares. Wealthspring sold 105,990 shares during Q2.
- Sandia Investment Management: 1.08 million shares. Sandia sold 2,400 shares during Q2.
- Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG): 1.01 million shares. Janus sold 275 shares during Q2.
- Kepos Capital: 700,000 shares. Kepos’ position remained unchanged during Q2.
Amprius also boasts several other reputable investors, such as Millennium Management and Two Sigma. The two funds own 400,000 and 499,998 shares, respectively.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.