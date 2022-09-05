All eyes are on Nio (NYSE:NIO) ahead of its Nio Berlin 2022 event on Oct. 7. At the event, Nio will introduce the ET5, ET7 and ES7 models to the European market, marking further expansion into foreign markets. In addition, President Qin Lihong hinted Nio plans to introduce even more vehicles to the European market after the launch of these three models. As a result, institutional investors in NIO stock are in the spotlight.
The theme of the upcoming event will be “A New Horizon,” which CEO William Li explains:
“The horizon stands for hope and a brighter tomorrow. It is a symbol of exploring new possibilities in our life … We have always been dedicated to shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users via our products, services, and user communities. As a global brand, this mission serves a broader community worldwide. Now, we start with Europe.”
Nio first began its European expansion plan earlier this year when it set foot in the Norwegian market. By the end of the year, the automaker will have expanded into Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. Furthermore, Nio is expanding its charging network across the continent. By 2025, it expects to operate at least 1,000 battery swap stations outside of China. The majority of these stations are planned for Europe.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at five investors betting big on NIO stock’s success.
5 Investors Betting Big on NIO Stock Right Now
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and price support for stocks. During the second quarter, 515 funds reported owning NIO, an increase of ten funds from the prior quarter.
Of those funds, nine own NIO in their top ten positions. Meanwhile, the institutional put/call ratio sits at 1.29, down from 1.41 during Q1. This means institutions own more put options against the company than call options. So, who are the top five shareholders?
- Originalwish, beneficially owned by CEO William Li: 177.47 million shares. Originalwish’s stake is accurate as of Q1.
- Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY): 164.25 million shares. Tencent’s stake is accurate as of Q1 of 2021.
- Baillie Gifford: 96.73 million shares. Baillie purchased 7.98 million shares during Q2.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 61.34 million shares. BlackRock sold 3.24 million shares during Q2.
- Vanguard: 50.25 million shares. Vanguard purchased 1.2 million shares during Q2.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.