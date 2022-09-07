7 Kim Kardashian Stocks to Buy

Kim Kardashian, one of the biggest names in the entertainment world, is making her move in the world of private equity. The development already has Wall Street buzzing over the top Kim Kardashian stocks to buy.
She is partnering with Jay Sammons, a former top executive at the private equity firm Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in some of the fastest-growing enterprises across the hospitality, media and consumer products industries.
The Kardashian-Sammons collaboration could be mighty interesting with Sammons’s incredible background in investing and Kardashian’s star power. Moreover, she boasts an amazing business track record with companies such as Skims, valued at roughly $3.2 billion. Hence, it might be the right time to follow Kim’s lead and invest in the best Kim Kardashian stocks to buy.
|FRPT
|Freshpet
|$42.05
|YETI
|Yeti Holdings
|$36.51
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|$17.59
|VSTO
|Vista Outdoor Inc.
|$28.15
|FLNT
|Fluent
|$1.51
|SHAK
|Shake Shack
|$48.13
|PENN
|Penn Entertainment
|$31.01
Freshpet (FRPT)
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) operates a fresh pet-food business and has been one of the fastest-growing companies in its niche. Its revenue growth has averaged 26.5% over the past five years. Like most hyper-growth businesses, profitability remains elusive, which is why its stock has shed a ton of value this year.
The pet food enterprise wrapped up another solid quarter, where sales increased by double-digit margins. However, inflation ate into its bottom line, with its second-quarter GAAP loss per share of 45 cents missing estimates by 31 cents.
Its management is looking to take the corrective measures needed to manage the rising inflation by increasing prices and committing to fixing operational troubles. Research suggests that the pet food market will grow 4.4% to reach $139.3 billion by 2030, pointing to massive upside potential for Freshpet. This is one of the Kim Kardashian stocks to buy on her pet start power alone.
Yeti Holdings (YETI)
Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is a designer, marketer, and distributor of products targeted toward the outdoor and recreation market. It offers hard and soft coolers, drinkware products, cargo, bags, and other accessories.
Over the years, it has built an incredibly robust brand identity, attracting rave reviews from some leading online publications, including Forbes, CNN, and The New York Times. The strength of its branding has helped reduce the impact of higher duties, freight costs, and other expenses.
Yeti continues to execute well despite the market headwinds. Most of the factors holding its business back at this time are macro-driven and don’t pertain directly to the firm. Its year-over-year revenue expansion is well ahead of its five-year average despite the challenges.
Additionally, it remains committed to expanding its marketing channels through social media acquisition, growing its retail footprint, and exploring international expansion.
DraftKings (DKNG)
iGaming giant DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been on a roll this year. Contrary to analyst expectations, people continue to gravitate towards its gambling platforms despite economic headwinds. It achieved legalization in multiple new U.S. markets, with plenty of room for expansion.
Its second-quarter results came in significantly ahead of analyst expectations. Revenues shot up 57% from the prior-year period to $466 million.
The average monthly unique customers increased 30% to $1.5 million. Its move into the Canadian online sportsbook market helped bolster growth, along with the acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
Perhaps what was most heartening was the improvement of losses for DKNG. It generated a roughly $217 million loss compared with a $305 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Also, it boosted its full-year guidance by raising its sales forecast from $2.115 billion to $2.130 billion. Hence, it remains a tremendous bet for the long-haul.
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) operates one of the top outdoor sports and recreation businesses. During the pandemic, the demand for ammunition blew up, including for use in shooting sports.
Consequently, its sales for fiscal 2021 increased to $2.2 billion, and its net loss of $132 million turned into a $272 million profit.
Furthermore, the company has invested heavily in its outdoor sports business and ammunition brands. In pursuing its strategy, it recently acquired companies such as Foresight Sports and Fox Racing to increase its exposure in the outdoor sports realm.
As a result, its sales for fiscal 2022 were a record $3 billion, representing a 37% increase from the previous year. Demand for ammunition, outdoor sports, and recreation is red-hot and should continue to benefit Vista Outdoors over the long run.
Fluent (FLNT)
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is a data-driven digital marketing services provider. In 2020 it embarked on an initiative to improve traffic quality to enhance its value proposition and position itself as an industry leader.
The goal was to eliminate low-quality traffic and attract Fortune 500 companies. It is currently working with several of these companies, and its commitment to higher quality traffic has borne immense fruit.
Though it took a sizeable hit to its sales early on, its sales growth has been immaculate. From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of this year, its sales growth has averaged 27.5%. Its customer base has been growing at an impressive pace each quarter, while it trades at just 0.3 times sales, meaningfully lower than its five-year average.
Shake Shack (SHAK)
Shares of better-burger maker Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have taken a beating on the stock market this year. The restaurant industry has borne the brunt of the inflationary pressures, which is reflected in its lackluster second-quarter earnings report.
Nevertheless, Shake Shack was able to dish out another strong quarter with a double-digit revenue expansion. Its business has consistently delivered the goods for its investors from a financial perspective. Though its margin profile remains a concern, its incredible sales growth continues to be the focal element of its bull case.
During the second quarter, the business reported a 23% increase in sales to $230.8 million from the prior year. This was helped by a healthy 10.1% improvement in same-shack sales and a 7.8% traffic growth from the prior-year period.
Urban sales improved drastically, resulting in the quarter’s stellar same-shack sales growth. The company’s ability to grow sales at a rapid clip despite market headwinds is remarkable.
Penn Entertainment (PENN)
Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is one of the top gambling stocks trading at a discount.
Its stock is down more than 20% for the year as it looks to navigate the current headwinds and some fierce competition. Its reasonable valuation and rapidly evolving digital business make it an incredible bet for the long haul.
It emerged as a winner during the pandemic, with its focus on regional casino operations. It was able to effectively shield itself from slowdowns in some of the leading gambling hubs, such as Las Vegas.
Though the trend seems to be changing, it’s done remarkably well to hold to its own. Its results on a year-over-year basis have been tremendous, with double-digit expansion across its top and bottom line.
A lot has to do with the growth in its interactive segment, which has grown by almost triple digits in recent quarters. Its management has plans to continue investing heavily in the business to improve the quality of its service offerings.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines