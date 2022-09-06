AAPL Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch at Apple’s iPhone 14 ‘Far Out’ Event

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is teetering on even this morning ahead of the company’s long-anticipated September keynote this week. Indeed the tech giant is set to release the next-generation iPhone 14 this coming Thursday, Sept. 8. Investors and tech fans alike have plenty to watch out for at the company’s Cupertino presentation.
Apple has marketed the product event with imagery related to space, even sending out invitations to the event branded “far out.” Reasonably so, each new mainline iPhone release receives plenty of admiration from fans, something Apple surely hopes to tap into this Thursday. Indeed Apple analysts and tech experts have speculated for some time over the new features expected to hit Apple’s last smartphone.
AAPL is down about 13% year-to-date, considered a more mild casualty of this year’s bear market; the S&P 500 is down nearly 19% since Jan. 1. However, keynotes are typically a major selling point for the phone maker. Should the company manage to impress its audience as it has in the past, AAPL may manage to reclaim some lost ground.
What can you expect out of this year’s intergalactic iPhone launch?
3 iPhone Rumors Expected to Boost AAPL Stock
- Perhaps the single most surprising expected change to Apple’s newest iPhone is its commitment to a larger screen. Apple is expected to debut a new 6.7-inch iPhone that will represent the entire breadth of the new product’s sizing options. This means that unlike the iPhone 13 Pro and its larger iPhone 13 Pro Max sibling, the new iPhone 14 will sell exclusively with the new, oversized, universal screen. The move will apparently come as a benefit to buyers as it is presumed Apple will drop the additional premium added to the company’s larger iPhone options — one screen size means one price tag.
- Apple fans are also eagerly hoping the new iPhone will bring a substantial upgrade to the phone’s camera. Some believe the new iPhone may even support 8K video, which would make it one of the most substantial camera upgrades in recent memory.
- Finally, some analysts believe Apple may actually entirely remove the iPhone’s Lightning port, instead opting to charge via wireless MagSafe. Akin to Apple’s still-chagrined removal of the audio jack back in 2016, the new iPhone would be completely dependent on its wireless charging functionality to charge.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.