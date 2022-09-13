There’s no denying it: people love Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products. They’re willing to pay top dollar for them, yet Apple made a savvy move in not raising the price of its least expensive new iPhone model. Furthermore, Apple has new, feature-rich products besides the iPhone 14. Sensible investors can continue to hold AAPL stock with confidence.
When Apple comes out with a new iPhone version, it’s almost like a national holiday in America. It’s not just the shoppers who are waiting with anticipation, though. Apple’s investors are also bracing for a fresh wave of sales and revenue, and hoping for a share-price boost as well.
So, let’s celebrate Apple’s latest offerings and delve into the details of Apple’s carefully considered iPhone 14 roll-out. At the same time, understand that there’s more to Apple than the iPhone, as the company has other gadgets to capture tech lovers’ attention.
|AAPL
|Apple
|$156.50
What’s Happening with AAPL Stock?
It’s not every day that we can discern such a cut-and-dried resistance line as we see with AAPL stock. The share price has to break through its long-standing resistance at $180 before it can move much higher.
Patience will be the key to success for Apple’s loyal investors. Just remember that you’re invested in a great company, and the shares certainly aren’t overpriced. After all, Apple’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is quite reasonable at 25.98.
Also, investors should know that Apple is making all the right moves in its iPhone 14 roll-out. Despite high inflation, Apple kept the starting price of the iPhone 14 at $799. Anyone who assumed that Apple would make its phones unaffordable was proven wrong.
Don’t Ignore Apple’s Other Products
Everybody and his uncle is probably going to focus their attention on the new iPhones. That’s understandable, as it’s an iconic product. You can go here and here to get the details on the latest versions.
Yet, both consumers and investors shouldn’t ignore Apple’s other tech-enhanced products. These are important revenue sources for Apple, after all.
For one thing, Apple’s rolling out its latest iteration of the Airpods Pro. These feature a new H2 chip along with major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.
Then, in the watch category, there are the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE. The Series 8 includes “a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal” as well as “all-day 18-hour battery life.” As for the Apple Watch SE, it offers “Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS,” among other features.
Plus, there’s a notable inclusion in the software category. Ready to get your heart rate going? If so, then you might be interested in Apple’s fitness and wellness service known as Fitness+. This fall, Apple Fitness+ will be “available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.”
What You Can Do Now
Are we trying to sell you on Apple products? Not really, though Apple’s investors ought to have a firm belief that people will cough up for these high-tech gadgets.
Chances are, shoppers will gladly pay for these feature-packed offerings. Apple obviously put a lot of thought into these new products and their prices – and you might want to put some thought into how many AAPL stock shares you’d like to own now.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.