Fed Rate Hikes 2022: Investors, Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 21

The Federal Reserve is planning additional interest rate hikes that investors will want to know about!
The Fed rate hikes are expected tomorrow as the agency reveals the details of its latest meeting. Investors will likely see a 75 basis point increase to interest rates in that announcement. That follows months of interest rate increases from the organization.
And it doesn’t look like the Fed will stop there. Current predictions are for the Federal Reverse to continue increasing interest rates until they hit a peak of 4.26% in March 2023. Following that, experts are expecting the agency to keep interest rates at that elevated level.
Is the Fed Going Too Far?
All of this is part of the Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle against inflation. Unfortunately, prices have continued to increase despite the Fed’s rate hikes. There are concerns that the group may overcorrect with its rate increases and end up further pushing the economy toward a depression.
Peter Boockvar, CIO at Bleakley Financial Group, told CNBC the following.
“I’m fearing they are on the cusp of going overboard with the aggressiveness of their tightening, both in terms of the size of the hikes along with (quantitative tightening) and the speed at which they are doing so.”
All of this means that investors can continue to expect volatility as markets react to rising interest rates. In the days leading up to the rate hike, we’ve seen indexes rise and fall as traders prepare for the next Fed rate hikes.
There’s more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.