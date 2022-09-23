Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re breaking down the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday that traders need to know about!
We’ve got reverse stock splits, a collaboration, expansion plans, and more to cover this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is rocketing more than 1,534% but only because of a reverse stock split.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares are soaring over 32% as it also undergoes a reverse stock split.
- Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) stock is surging close to 24% after announcing a collaboration with LG Energy Solution.
- HHG Capital (NASDAQ:HHGC) shares are gaining more than 22% after shareholders approved an extension to its merger plan.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is rising over 22% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are climbing more than 19% in pre-market trading on Friday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is heading over 18% higher in early morning trading.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares are getting an almost 16% boost on no clear news this morning.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is jumping more than 15% after announcing expansion plans in the Baltic Region.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are up over 11% as it recovers from a fall Monday on FDA concerns about its cancer drug.
10 Top Losers
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSEMKT:SBEV) stock is plummeting more than 30% after announcing a proposed underwritten public stock offering.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are diving over 19% following an unexplained rally yesterday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is taking a more than 15% beating in pre-market trading.
- NiSun International Enterprise (NASDAQ:NISN) shares are falling over 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is dropping more than 11% on no apparent news Friday.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are decreasing over 11% this morning.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is sliding more than 11% after amending warrants from a prior purchase agreement.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are slipping over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is dipping more than 9% today.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% despite new orders from existing customers.
