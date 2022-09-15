Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see why shares are moving Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning is clinical trial data, proposed public offerings, earnings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is rocketing more than 42% following a drop after a reverse stock split.
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares are soaring over 20% after uplisting earlier this month.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is gaining more than 20% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are rising over 19% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is surging more than 15% on no clear news.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares are rising over 13% in early morning trading.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is climbing more than 12% after a recent reverse stock split.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) shares are jumping over 11% this morning.
- Austin Gold (NYSEMKT:AUST) stock is getting an almost 11% boost on Thursday morning.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are up more than 10% as it continues a Wednesday rally.
10 Top Losers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is plummeting over 52% after reporting negative clinical trial news.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are diving close to 37% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is tumbling more than 36% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are taking an over 20% beating after announcing a panel discussion at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is falling more than 14% after rallying yesterday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares are dropping over 12% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock is decreasing more than 12% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are sliding over 8% this morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is slipping more than 8% following a rally yesterday.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 8%.
