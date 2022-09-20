Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are insider buying, an earnings report, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is rocketing more than 40% as it continues to rally alongside an acquisition agreement.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are gaining over 14% as it recovers from a fall on Monday.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is rising more than 13% on no clear news.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are climbing close to 13% on insider buying news.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock is soaring over 12% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are surging roughly 12% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is increasing almost 12% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Mega Matrix (NYSEMKT:MTMT) shares are getting a more than 10% boost this morning.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) stock is jumping over 9% in early morning trading.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares are up more than 9% as it bounces back from a drop yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock is plummeting 73% as it continues to lose value on poor clinical trial data.
- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are diving over 55% in pre-market trading today.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock is tumbling more than 11% this morning.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are taking an over 9% beating, which continues yesterday’s negative movement.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is falling nearly 9% on no apparent news.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares are dropping more than 8% on Tuesday morning.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock is decreasing over 8% as it continues its recent downward momentum.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are declining more than 8% without any recent news today.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is dipping over 8% as shares continue to slide after terminating a Covid-19 collaboration.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
