Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting Wednesday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning!
There’s an earnings report, an upcoming reverse stock split, and more to go over this morning. Investors are also awaiting an announcement from the Federal Reserve today.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) stock is soaring more than 19% as investors prepare for a reverse stock split next week.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares are gaining over 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is climbing more than 16% in pre-market trading today.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) shares are gaining 15% on no clear news for Wednesday.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is rising over 13% after revealing positive traffic last week.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares are increasing 13% in early morning trading.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is heading more than 11% higher as recent volatility continues.
- China Pharma (NYSEMKT:CPHI) shares are getting an over 11% boost this morning.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is jumping close to 11% as the company works to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are up more than 10% roughly one month after its public debut.
10 Top Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock is plummeting more than 64% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
- Ecmoho (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are diving over 30% after getting a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is tumbling more than 21% this morning.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are taking an over 19% beating after an unexpected surge late Tuesday.
- Winc (NYSEMKT:WBEV) stock is decreasing more than 18% after announcing the departure of its CEO.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) shares are dropping over 12% as it completes its merger with E La Carte.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) stock is declining 12% after gaining on positive clinical trial data yesterday.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares are slipping almost 12% in early morning trading.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock is dipping nearly 10% after releasing results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 10% following a rally yesterday.
