What Is Going on With AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Today?

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is on the move again Thursday as it continues recent volatility following its initial public offering on July 15.
HJD continues to be an unstable stock with traders pumping the shares higher before a fall. The best example of that is its mysterious increase at the start of August. That saw its shares peak at $1,679 before quickly dropping back down to more reasonable levels.
Since then, shares of HKD stock have continued a steady decline that had them trading at $110 when markets close on Wednesday. However, a quick burst in price saw them reach about $176 per share in early morning trading today. HKD couldn’t keep that momentum going and is sitting at about $115.94 per share as of this writing.
What’s Behind HKD Stock’s Recent Movement?
The rise in value for HKD stock today likely comes from AMTD Digital’s latest earnings report. This saw it bring in solid results for the full year of 2022 with a 17% increase in net profit after tax. The company also maintained its balance sheet at $396 million.
Strangely enough, the latest movement from HKD stock comes without heavy trading. Only about 43,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s well below the financial company’s daily average trading volume of about 463,000 shares.
HKD stock is up 5.4% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 615% since its IPO.
