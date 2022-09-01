Why Is Polestar (PSNY) Stock Down Today?

Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock is falling on Thursday following the release of its earnings data for the first half of 2022.
The big news from that report is an operating loss of $885.2 million. That’s a $520.5 million wider loss than the $364.7 million reported in the same period of the year prior. That represents a 143% year-over-year increase in operating loss.
According to Polestar, that widening loss is the result of its continued commercial expansion. It also attributes it to a one-time share listing cost of $372.3 million in connection to its merger with Gores Guggenheim.
Investors aren’t reacting well to that news as the widening loss comes alongside increasing revenue. The electric vehicle (EV) company reported revenue of $$1.04 billion in the first half of the year. That’s a 95% increase from the $534.8 million reported in the first half of 2021.
PSNY’s Guidance Is Still Strong
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said the following in the news release.
“We made important progress in the first half of 2022 as we doubled revenues and volume, and successfully listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York. In addition, we maintained strong momentum in our global order take and expect to deliver 50,000 cars to our customers this year, meeting our 2022 sales guidance.”
PSNY stock is down 11.4% as of Thursday afternoon and is down 42.2% since the start of the year.
