Why Are Chip Stocks NVDA, AMD, INTC Down Today?

Chips stocks aren’t doing so hot on Thursday after the U.S. reportedly introduced new bans on sales to China and Russia.
This ban keeps chipmakers from selling certain types of products to China and Russia. The idea here is that the types of chips included in the ban could be used by the militaries of those countries, which the U.S. doesn’t want to happen.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) spoke about the matter in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The chipmaker warns that this ban will result in it losing $400 million in sales to China in its current quarter. The company notes it has no customers in Russia affected by this ban.
News of the ban is causing several chip stocks to take a beating on Thursday. Let’s take a look at how bad the damage is below!
Why Chip Stocks Are Down Today
- Nvidia starts us off with the company’s stock falling 11.7% as of Thursday afternoon.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is next with the company’s shares taking a 7% beating as of this writing.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) closes out our list of chip stocks falling with its shares dropping 1.8% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.