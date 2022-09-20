What Is Going on With Pagaya (PGY) Stock Today?

Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) stock is falling hard on Tuesday and investors are wondering what’s happening with the AI credit analysis company.
One bit of news that did happen today is an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That filing concerns a prospectus for shares being sold by the company. It seems unlikely that this would be behind the massive sink in price that PGY stock is seeing today.
Instead, it seems like expiring lock-up agreements may be behind the incredible plunge that PGY stock is experiencing today. 50% of restricted shares saw their lock-up period end today which allows Selling Securityholders to trade them.
This would likely explain why shares of PGY stock are sinking alongside heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 4.5 million shares.
More Shares Will Exit Lock-Up This Year
Investors will also note that the remaining 50% of shares in the lock-up agreement will enter the market later this year. The restrictions on those shares are set to end on Dec. 19, 2022. It seems likely traders will see more major movement for PGY stock when that happens.
PGY stock is down 59% as of Tuesday morning and is down 71.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.