Ford (F) Stock Slumps on Inflation Warning

Ford (NYSE:F) stock is falling on Tuesday following an inflation warning from the automobile manufacturer.
According to Ford, inflation is causing problems for its supply chain and will affect the company’s upcoming earnings report. That includes a lower adjusted EBIT of $1.4 billion to
$1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.
Ford notes that this is due to an expected $1 billion increase in supplier costs as a result of inflation. Even so, the company continues to maintain its adjusted EBIT range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion for the full year of 2022.
More Than Just Inflation is Hitting F Stock
Another factor affecting Ford is supply chain issues. This has left it with vehicles that can’t be completed due to the necessary parts missing. That has it estimating between 40,000 to 45,000 incomplete vehicles in its inventory at the end of Q3 2022.
Ford does note that this has it expecting to deliver those vehicles to dealers in the fourth quarter of the year. It also mentions that a large portion of them are high-margin units, such as trucks and SUVs.
Investors will have to wait until Ford releases its Q3 earnings report on Otc. 26 for more details. The company also intends to provide more insight into expectations for the full year of 2022 at that time.
It’s worth noting that F stock is already trading more than 55 million units as of this writing. That’s quickly gaining on the automotive company’s daily average trading volume of about 61 million shares.
F stock is down 9.4% as of Tuesday morning.
