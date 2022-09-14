The Under $10 Stock Event

Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 50% Today?

Acquisition news is sparking a buying spree in SPRC stock

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 14, 2022, 12:16 pm EDT
  • SciSparc (SPRC) just revealed its intent to acquire Wellution, a natural supplements company.
  • Wellution is known as a top niche product seller on Amazon (AMZN).
  • SPRC stock is rocketing more than 50% higher on the acquisition news.
A pile of brightly colored pills in varying sizes and shapes representing CLNN stock.
Source: Shutterstock

Who lit the fuse sending SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock to the skies this morning? As of this writing, SPRC stock is surging 50% on news that the company is preparing to acquire natural supplements company Wellution, a top seller of certain product types on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

SciSparc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that specializes in cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug programs aim to treat Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions.

Now, though, SciSparc may be looking to expand beyond these clinical drug programs. As evidence of this, it agreed to acquire the rights to purchase Wellution from Merhavit M.R.M Holding and Management. SciSparc even reportedly “established a new wholly owned subsidiary, SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., to hold the new assets.”

What makes this an attractive target for the company? Apparently, Wellution is a top seller in the U.S. food supplements and cosmetics categories on the Amazon.com marketplace.

What’s Happening With SPRC Stock?

Clearly, today’s traders are bullish on SciSparc’s plans to acquire Wellution. They went on a buying spree this morning, sending SPRC stock as high as $1.45 per share. Shares are currently more than 50% higher, smashing through the $1 mark.

Bear in mind, SPRC started off the year between $6 and $7 per share. So, buyers still have some catching up to do. Perhaps they’re hanging their hopes on the Wellution buyout as a potential turning point.

Hopefully, buyers are bullish on the hemp market; Wellution sells dozens of hemp-based products. These run the gamut from gummies and oil to capsules, gels, creams and more. If it’s a hemp-based health or beauty product, Wellution probably sells it somewhere on Amazon.

At least, we can say SciSparc CEO Oz Adler is excited about the planned acquisition. Adler considers Wellution a “leader in the fast-growing global industrial Hemp market on Amazon,” and believes in the “high potential of expanding the Brand’s reach beyond the American market.”

So, perhaps this is just the start of a global hemp market takeover. Or, maybe not. Regardless, there’s no stopping SPRC stock from powering higher today. Evidently, investors are massively bullish on the new business direction.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

