3 Cheap Fintech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

The fintech sector has gotten a bad reputation, largely because of some companies’ reckless decision to dive headlong into the cryptocurrency bubble. The Street’s general dislike of anything having to do with technology during the recent downtrend isn’t helping matters. Still, for long-term investors, there are excellent cheap fintech stocks that have not gotten overly embroiled with crypto and are likely to provide huge returns over the next year or two once they rebound.
After all, the role of technology in financial services is always expanding, as artificial intelligence and digital payments, among other technologies, become increasingly pervasive in the space. Meanwhile, the Street’s disdain for tech stocks won’t last once macro conditions improve.
Here are three cheap fintech stocks that are not heavily involved in crypto and have bright long-term outlooks.
|FLT
|FleetCor Technologies
|$170.47
|IMXI
|International Money Express,
|$25.58
|PYPL
|PayPal
|$83.94
FleetCor Technologies (FLT)
Digital payment solutions provider FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) helps businesses make payments and control corporate spending. Shares are down 24% in 2022, which is only slightly worse that the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. However, FLT stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value since Sept. 12, while the broader market has declined around 10%.
The only real company-specific news during that time period was FleetCor’s announcement that its CFO was stepping down in order to work at a software firm. Like all other employees, CFOs leave companies for many different reasons, including personal issues, a desire for new challenges and higher compensation. Given Fleetcor’s strong financial results and outlook, I wouldn’t read too much into the CFO’s departure.
The company announced solid second-quarter results that beat analyst estimates, reporting earnings of $4.17 per share on revenue of $861 million, which was up 29% from a year ago. For the full year, analysts expect both revenue and earnings to jump more than 20%.
Finally, the Street responded positively to news late last week that the company is acquiring European workforce travel company Roomex.
After the recent pullback, FLT stock has a very low forward price-earnings ratio of 9.5. Meanwhile, Investor’s Business Daily gives it an EPS rating of 93 and an SMR grade of A. SMR stands for sales growth, profit margins and return on equity, and it measures companies’ general financial strength.
International Money Express (IMXI)
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) specializes in enabling money transfers from the U.S. and Canada to parts of Latin America, Africa and Asia. Its services include online payments, pre-paid debit cards and direct deposit payroll cards.
In the second quarter, the company’s revenue climbed 17% year over year to nearly $137 million, while EPS came in at 47 cents versus analysts’ average outlook of 43 cents. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 19% this year and 17% next year. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to increase 29% in 2022 and 20% in 2023. Investor’s Business Daily gives IMXI stock a very high EPS Score of 96.
Seeking Alpha’s BOOX Research recently noted that the company is “capturing market share in its core operating countries of Central America” and theorized that tougher economic times may increase the demand for its services.
IMXI is one of the rare fintech stocks that is up for the year, to the tune of 60%. Yet, shares have a forward price-earnings ratio of just 12.4.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has fallen far out of favor with the Street, with shares down 55% so far this year. Although PayPal supports crypto transfers, it is not heavily invested in crypto. InvestorPlace columnist Bret Kenwell recently wrote that he believes PayPal’s business has bottomed after management raised its earnings guidance for the current quarter.
Management also raised its full-year EPS guidance after reporting better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the second quarter. Revenue climbed 9% year over year to $6.8 billion in Q2, while adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share were ahead of the 87-cent per-share estimate.
In an Oct. 12 note to clients, Bank of America predicted the company’s Q3 EPS could beat analysts’ average estimate thanks in part to higher interest rates and efforts to control spending. The firm remains upbeat on PYPL stock.
PYPL’s forward price-earnings ratio of 17.5 is low given the company’s strong growth and high profitability.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.