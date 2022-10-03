3 Under-the-Radar Cryptos With 100% Upside Potential

Since June, most major cryptocurrencies have been stable, at least compared to last year when the market soared to a new high. Of course, investors cannot expect the same returns this year with quantitative tightening occurring. Since the economy is performing poorly, cryptocurrencies have also entered a bear market. For example, both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are down more than 70% from their peaks. But if you are looking for multibagger gains and are willing to take risks, I believe investing in the following under-the-radar cryptos with small market capitalizations might suit you.
Current market conditions have led to large crypto projects stabilizing. You can still buy large projects if you wish to be conservative. However, it is doubtful if you will be able to obtain substantial returns on your investments unless you hold them for years.
As a reminder, cryptos are speculative, and you should keep that in mind when considering how much of your portfolio you are willing to allocate to them.
|NEBL-USD
|Neblio
|$3.25
|CGC-USD/CHICKS-USD
|Catheon Gaming/SolChicks
|$0.0036
|ROWAN-USD
|SifChain
|$0.0010
Neblio (NEBL)
Neblio (NEBL-USD) is a cryptocurrency project founded back in 2017. NEBL rose the most in early 2018 when it reached a new all-time high. However, the crypto subsequently fell due to its sluggish development and the weak marketing of its network.
Neblio rebounded in 2021 along with the stock market. Still, the lack of progress on the project dragged it down again. However, a new team acquired the project four months ago, and development on the Neblio platform has accelerated in recent months. As a result, NEBL has risen substantially from 20 cents in July to $3.25 today. The crypto’s trading volumes have also climbed.
I believe Neblio has strong growth potential due to its simplicity and developer friendliness. Neblio’s renewed focus on utility and the expansion of its products could leave it well-positioned for long-term growth.
In addition, Binance recently announced that it would be adding a NEBL/Tether (USDT-USD) trading pair on its platform. That can certainly give NEBL a short-term boost as well.
Catheon Gaming (CGC)
According to its website, Catheon Gaming (CGC-USD) is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment companies. The company announced a rebrand of a single game token called SolChicks (CHICKS-USD) to a gaming ecosystem token across 25 games. That token has been downloaded over 50 million times.
The rebrand will make CGC similar to the Gala (GALA-USD), WEMIX (WEMIX-USD), and Immutable X (IMX-USD) tokens. Each of those has a market cap of over $100 million.
The SolChicks token, which will be rebranded, currently has a market cap of just $2 million, but it has been rising in the past few days. If things go smoothly, I believe that it could continue to climb. Of course, blockchain gaming still has a long way to go, and the project seems to be focusing on the long term.
For risk-tolerant investors looking for short-term gains, the opportunity created by the CHICKS rebrand seems attractive.
SifChain (ROWAN)
SifChain (ROWAN-USD) is a project founded in 2020 and is the first multichain decentralized exchange (or DEX) platform for digital assets. It is a highly sophisticated decentralized finance (or DeFi) project that’s built on the Cosmos (ATOM-USD) ecosystem. The chain allows investors to exchange and trade digital assets automatically without obtaining permission from anyone.
Moreover, Sifchain’s Peggy bridge was also the first bridge between Cosmos & Ethereum. Further, it is working on a new Peggy 2 bridge that will connect all Ethereum Virtual Machine (or EVM) compatible chains to Cosmos. Sifchain will be the bridge’s hub. I believe that, by acting as a bridge between two multi-billion market cap projects, it could increase its value
SifChain has soared more than 160%-plus in the past 30 days alone. That’s quite impressive, considering the weakness of the crypto sector.
Nonetheless, I would still recommend that you do your own research on all these projects before investing in them. It is always better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to cryptos.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.