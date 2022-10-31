Actinium (ATNM) Stock Pops on Positive Trial Results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) stock is gaining on Monday after posting positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
The point of this clinical trial was to determine the effectiveness of Iomab-B in treating patients suffering from “Elderly Relapsed or Refractory AML.” The good news for ATNM stock is that the trial met its primary endpoint.
Specifically, this saw Iomab-B achieve “durable complete remission or dCR of 6 months post initial remission” following a bone marrow transplant. Actinium Pharmaceuticals says it will share additional data from the trial by the end of the year.
What’s Next for ATNM Stock?
Dr. Avinash Desai, Chief Medical Officer of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, detailed the company’s future plans for Iomab-B:
“Our goal is to increase access to BMT and improve patient outcomes with Iomab-B, and these topline results move us in this direction given their statistical significance. We will continue to work on our Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of Iomab-B.”
Investors are reacting positively to today’s news with heavy trading of ATNM stock. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive leap compared to the daily average trading volume of about 160,000 shares.
ATNM stock is up 23% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.