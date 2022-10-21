Aptos Price Predictions: Can the APT Crypto Really Kill Solana?

Aptos (APT-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Friday as the new crypto catches the eyes of traders with its pedigree.
Aptos has only been around for a couple of days after the crypto made its debut on Monday. While boasting 130,000 transactions per second ahead of its launch, the reveal was much less exciting. It only managed seven transactions per second, which is less than Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Despite those initial hiccups, there’s a lot of hope from crypto lovers that the blockchain will take off. Those standing by Aptos believe that it will overtake Solana (SOL-USD) with more transactions per second.
There’s merit to that idea, but SOL isn’t backing down. The crypto has been testing to see just how fast it can get. In controlled conditions, the Solana blockchain has been able to reach a peak of 400,000 transactions per second.
Does that leave room for Aptos to challenge Solana? Let’s see what the experts are predicting below!
Aptos Price Predictions
- Starting us off today is CryptoPredictions.com with its 2023 estimate of $14.301 per token.
- Next up is Captainaltcoin.com with a price prediction of $10.52 one year from now.
- Closing out our price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $11.96 for 2023.
How do those Aptos price predictions stack up? All of them are bearish when compared to the token’s price of $7.46 as of this writing. Investors will also note that APT is up 4.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.