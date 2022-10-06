Co-founders Keep Buying Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is in full focus today following ownership updates from three co-founders. The cell programming company has become a favorite of Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. As of today, Wood owns 117.28 million shares and has purchased more than 250,000 shares this month. Among all her exchange-traded funds (ETFs), DNA stock is the 14th largest holding with a 2.72% allocation.
Yesterday, DNA stock received pressure after Ginkgo filed for a $500 million mixed securities offering. The offering can consist of several equity classes, such as class A common stock, preferred stock, warrants or a combination of classes.
Meanwhile, Ginkgo recently announced its acquisition of Altar, a French biotechnology company that has its own proprietary adaptive evolution platform. Ginkgo will also be able to use Altar’s automated adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) instruments towards studies across several industries, such as animal health, biofuels and food and drinks.
With that in mind, let’s get into the details of the new Ginkgo ownership updates.
Insiders Buy DNA Stock
Yesterday, co-founder Reshma Shetty filed a 13D form detailing her DNA stock stake to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of Oct. 1, she owns a total of 216.72 million shares. Shetty’s last 13D form was filed during September of last year and showed ownership of 166.04 million shares. That means she has acquired 50.68 million shares since then, increasing her position by about 30%. Her stake is equivalent to 16% of all shares outstanding.
On the same day, CEO and co-founder Jason Kelly disclosed his ownership stake as well. Kelly now owns a total of 107.87 million shares. His last 13D form, which was filed during September 2021, showed ownership of 82.58 million shares. That means Kelly has acquired 25.29 million shares since then, increasing his position by nearly 31%. The CEO’s stake is equivalent to 8.5% of all shares outstanding.
Finally, as of Oct. 3, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Barry Canton owns a total of 52.42 million shares. Of those shares, 26.21 million shares are held by his spouse.
Updated ownership stakes from the remaining co-founders, Austin Che and Tom Knight, have still not been disclosed. As of Feb. 15, Che owned 82.92 million shares and Knight owned 75.08 million shares.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.