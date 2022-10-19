LMAO Stock Surges as Shareholders Approve SeaStar Medical Merger

To be honest, LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) is really just a shell company. However, it’s getting a lot of attention today, and LMAO stock is surging higher. That’s because LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ shareholders recently approved the company’s proposed reverse merger with SeaStar Medical. Just be ready, if you’re a current or prospective investor, to adjust to a new company name and ticker symbol for the stock.
LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ purpose is to help take SeaStar Medical public. However, this requires shareholder approval. Today’s big news is that the shareholders gave the green light for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger to take place.
As for SeaStar Medical, it’s a medical technology company that develops solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs. The company’s clinical pipeline includes proposed treatments for certain types of pediatric and adult kidney injuries.
Over 96% of the shareholders’ votes at a special meeting were in favor of the business combination with SeaStar Medical. So clearly, there’s overwhelming support for this transaction. What does this mean for LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ current investors, though?
What Will Happen to LMAO Stock?
Not to startle anyone, but LMAO stock will cease to exist soon. However, this is to be expected, as a SPAC shell company isn’t really meant to be permanent.
Upon the closing of the business transaction, LMF Acquisition Opportunities will be renamed SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation. Furthermore, the company’s common stock will commence trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ICU.
Also, the company’s warrants will trade under the symbol ICUCW. So, don’t be surprised if these changes happen in the near future.
Today, however, it’s still LMAO stock, and the price action is quite remarkable. Early this morning, the shares were up 40%. Soon, though, they were up by just 20%, and then only a couple of percentage points.
Perhaps today’s traders are weighing the implications of the business transaction. After all, events happen quickly on Wall Street nowadays, and euphoria can quickly fade in a time when attention spans are short and traders don’t mind buying and selling within hours, if not minutes.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.