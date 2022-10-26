Mullen (MULN) Stock Heats Up on Expanded Promotional Tour

Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is moving on Wednesday as investors prepare for the electric vehicle (EV) company’s expanded promotional tour.
This new promo tour will have the company showing off its upcoming Mullen FIVE. Specifically, the tour starts tomorrow in Pasadena, California and has been expanded with additional California stops on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 in Anaheim.
With this promo tour — named the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour — potential customers can experience the Mullen FIVE for themselves. The company says that it expanded the tour due to an increase in demand.
More Tour Dates Incoming
Mullen has a full list of dates for the upcoming tour. It also has future tour locations planned without dates yet. The locations and dates are as follows:
- Anaheim, California – Nov. 1 and 2 at Angel Stadium.
- Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov. 10 and 11 at Las Vegas Speedway.
- Dallas, Texas – Nov. 14 and 15 at Globe Life Field.
- Houston, Texas – Nov. 18 and 19 at Minute Maid Park.
- Memphis, Tennessee – Date to be announced.
- Miami, Florida — Dec. 5 and 6 at loanDepot park.
- Atlanta, Georgia – Date to be announced.
- Charlotte, North Carolina – Date to be announced.
News of these expanded tour dates is bringing heavy trading to MULN stock today. As of this writing, some 165 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above the daily average trading volume of about 110 million shares.
MULN stock started off up this morning but is currently down 1.3% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.