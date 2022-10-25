Bitcoin Legend to Host “Roundtable Meeting” on 10/27

On Thursday, October 27, Charlie Shrem will host a “roundtable meeting” of crypto elites to discuss the future of crypto… as well as the #1 crypto for 2023.

Thu, October 27 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock Soars 70% on Positive Pre-Clinical Data

Here's what's going on with Revelation Biosciences today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 25, 2022, 2:01 pm EDT
  • Today’s 70% surge in Revelation Biosciences (REVB) is catching investors by surprise.
  • This move comes following the release of positive pre-clinical trial data from the company.
  • Revelation hopes to commence a Phase 1 trial in the first half of next year and expand other pre-clinical models to other diseases by the end of this year.
REVB stock - Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock Soars 70% on Positive Pre-Clinical Data

Source: aslysun / Shutterstock.com

One of the more interesting movers in today’s market is life sciences company Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB). After announcing positive pre-clinical data for the company’s treatment of chronic kidney disease, REVB stock has surged more than 70% in early afternoon trading.

Such a significant move indicates investors have found a lot to like in this report. Diving into this report, there are several items of note that investors should be viewing bullishly.

The company’s pre-clinical trial showed its REVTx-300 treatment “significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose-dependent manner in the medium and high dose groups.” Accordingly, the company announced a Phase 1 trial would begin sometime in the first half of 2023. Additionally, future models of other fibrotic diseases are planned to begin by year-end.

The initial results from this animal-based study appear to show the kind of efficacy investors had hoped for. Additionally, the potential expansion of this treatment to other ailments could bode well for long-term investors.

Let’s dive into whether REVB stock is worth a buy at this new higher level.

Is REVB Stock Worth a Buy Following Today’s Rally?

Any one-day surge such as the one we’re seeing in Revelation is one that investors should view cautiously. Yes, there’s plenty to like about the results the company posted. However, such a rapid valuation expansion could be met with profit-taking in the near term. Thus, longer-term investors bullish on this company may want to wait a day or two for the dust to settle before jumping in with two feet.

That said, I do think there’s a lot to like about Revelation’s overall business model. Aside from this key drug, the company’s focus on immunological-based therapies and diagnostics in high-growth areas such as kidney disease could provide a profitable runway for growth. Thus, perhaps those with a very long-term time horizon would be well-suited to buy shares at or around these levels, even if there’s a near-term selloff.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/10/revelation-biosciences-revb-stock-soars-70-on-positive-pre-clinical-data/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC