Tezos Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Listing Take the XTZ Crypto?

Amid relatively muted market action in the crypto world, Tezos (XTZ-USD) is moving higher today. Accordingly, interest around Tezos price predictions has grown, as this token is moving nearly 2% higher at the time of writing.
This move comes on the heels of a key Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) listing. Announced via social media, Robinhood has moved to bring Tezos onto its trading platform, which only currently services 19 tokens at the time of writing.
Thus, this isn’t some small-time catalyst investors are brushing off today. Indeed, Robinhood is among the most popular trading platforms for many mainstream crypto investors. Additionally, as a regulated centralized entity, Robinhood’s listing of Tezos is an implicit confirmation about the quality of this underlying token.
Thus, long-term crypto investors looking for an easy way to buy XTZ crypto now have the ability to do so. Let’s dive into what this means in terms of expert price predictions for this project.
Tezos Price Predictions: What’s Next for XTZ?
For context, the XTZ crypto currently trades at $1.36 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides a rather bearish one-year forecast of 6.7 cents for XTZ.
- Taking a more bullish view is DigitalCoinPrice, with 2023 and 2027 price predictions of $2.23 and $4.30, respectively, for this crypto.
- Finally, CoinPriceForecast provides year-end 2023 and 2027 price targets for Tezos of $1.94 and $3.83, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.