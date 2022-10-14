Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Get ready for one more day of trading this week with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are merger agreements, stock offerings, reports of a sale, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Connexa Sports Tech (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are soaring over 38% as they also see heavy trading volume this morning.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is surging more than 25% without any news on Friday morning.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares are gaining over 17% after announcing a merger agreement with Enliven Therapeutics.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is rising more than 15% after closing a registered direct offering yesterday.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are climbing close to 15% as reports claim it’s considering a sale.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is increasing over 12% after revising its Sundry acquisition agreement.
- Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) shares are jumping more than 12% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is getting an over 11% boost despite a lack of news.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are up nearly 11% after announcing its rights offering will take place on Oct. 20.
10 Top Losers
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is plummeting more than 41% after pricing a public offering.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares are diving almost 17% today.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is tumbling close to 16% on Friday morning.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are taking an over 15% beating after announcing a stock offering.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock is falling more than 11% following a roughly 8% rally yesterday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are dropping over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) stock is sliding nearly 10% as it undergoes an ADS ratio change today.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are slipping more than 9% after cutting its 2022 revenue outlook.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares are dipping over 8% after rising yesterday after revealing progress on its acquisition deal.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
