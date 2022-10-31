Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back and get ready for another week of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’ve got clinical trial data, reverse stock splits, as well as public offerings moving stocks this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) stock is rocketing more than 885% due to a reverse stock split.
- MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares are soaring over 873% as it also undergoes a reverse stock split.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) shares are surging more than 32% as recent volatility continues.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) stock is gaining over 26% alongside positive Phase 3 clinical trial data.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are increasing more than 17% in pre-market trading today.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is rising over 16% on no clear news this morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are climbing more than 13% as fuel prices remain high.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is getting an over 12% boost alongside Phase 2 clinical trial news.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares are jumping more than 11% this morning.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock is up over 11% without recent news.
10 Top Losers
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock is crashing more than 87% following a rally last week.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares are plummeting over 74% after pricing a public offering.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is diving more than 29% alongside liquidity concerns.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares are tumbling over 37% this morning.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) stock is taking a more than 20% beating after going through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares are falling over 19%.
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) stock is dropping more than 15% on reports of an FBI and SEC probe.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are decreasing over 13%.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is sliding more than 12% as it continues recent negative movement.
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.