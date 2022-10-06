Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, an investor update, a contract award, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is rocketing more than 71% following the release of its earnings report for fiscal 2022.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are soaring over 63% after updating investors on a share purchase agreement and Board changes.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is gaining more than 61% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are rising close to 37% as it also sees heavy trading volume early Thursday morning.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is climbing over 35% despite a lack of news this morning.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares are surging more than 22% this morning.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock is heading over 18% higher on no clear news Thursday morning.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are getting a nearly 18% boost today.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock is jumping more than 16% on Thursday morning.
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares are up over 16% with the release of a preliminary earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is diving more than 17% after seeing a rally this week.
- Chardan NexTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNTQ) shares are tumbling over 15% in pre-market trading.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after rallying yesterday.
- FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares are falling over 13% as the stock has been volatile this week.
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock is sliding more than 12% following an unexpected rally on Wednesday.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are dropping over 11% on no clear news this morning.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is decreasing more than 10% after running higher yesterday.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares are slipping over 8% after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is dipping more than 8% without any news this morning.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after rallying yesterday on a contract award.
