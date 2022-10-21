TWTR Stock Alert: Ken Griffin Reportedly Backing Musk’s Twitter Deal

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock is a hot topic among traders today as they react to reports of new backing for Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media company.
According to insiders, Citadel Securities’ Ken Griffin is offering up $20 million in support of Musk’s deal to take Twitter private. This aligns with previous reports that Griffin is supporting the deal, even if his involvement hasn’t been officially confirmed.
If the reports are true, that’s a strong bit of funding for the Twitter deal, which is set at $44 billion. Investors will also note that Elon Musk also sold shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to secure $15 billion for the acquisition.
When Will TWTR Learn More About the Deal?
Elon Musk and Twitter are still hashing out the details, but it won’t be long before the deal enters its final steps. Both the billionaire and the social media platform have agreed on Oct. 28 as the deadline to finalize the acquisition agreement, Benzinga notes.
If that deal goes through, there will likely be major changes at Twitter. Recent reports claim that Musk intends to drastically reduce the company’s workforce. That would see him lay off 75% of its current employees. That would reduce its headcount by about 5,500 workers.
TWTR stock is down 4.4% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.