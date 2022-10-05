Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Stock Pops on CEO Announcement, Legal Settlement

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is jumping on Wednesday after the company announced a new CEO and the end of a legal battle.
According to a company press release, Ross Miller has been named as the next CEO of Vinco Ventures. This is due to a legal agreement reached that will have him working under the supervision of the company’s Board of Directors.
To go along with this, John Colucci, the former co-CEO of Vinco Ventures and independent director, as well as former CFO Philip Jones, are resigning from the company. This has them both cutting all ties with Vinco Ventures.
In addition to this, Lisa King and Rod Vanderbilt will continue to serve on the Vinco Ventures Board of Directors. Joining them will be Brian Hart and Jesse Law as new independent directors. This has them taking on two of the empty seats left behind by John Colucci, Michael Distasio, and Elliot Goldstein.
BBIG Stock: New Vinco Ventures CEO’s Comments
Miller said the following about the change in leadership in the company’s news release:
With the settlement agreement, and litigation behind us, Vinco’s leadership team is aggressively working together towards the completion of our quarterly filings as well as working closely with the Zash and ZVV management teams to work towards completion of the combination of these companies as soon as possible.
BBIG stock is up 3.4% as of Wednesday morning. However, the stock is still down 42.9% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.