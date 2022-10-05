Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are electric truck deliveries, insider buying, study results, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is rocketing more than 51% after starting deliveries of its first Class 3 electric truck assembled in Canada.
- SHF Holdings (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares are soaring over 47% after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is gaining more than 43% with heavy trading and insider buying.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are surging over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock is climbing more than 14% in pre-market trading.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are increasing over 13% in early morning trading today.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is rising more than 11% after a small rally yesterday.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares are getting an over 10% boost ahead of a clinical trial presentation later this month.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock is jumping more than 9% as it continues to gain on positive study news.
- Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) are up over 9% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is diving more than 17% after lenders refused to waive the specified events of default in their agreement.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares are taking an over 16% beating after rallying yesterday on merger plans.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock is tumbling more than 15% following a rally Tuesday on news of a collaboration agreement.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are dropping over 15% without any news this morning.
- Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) stock is retreating more than 14% after gaining yesterday on spinoff news.
- LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) shares are decreasing over 12% following a recent rally after its public debut.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is falling more than 11% after heavy trading sent it higher yesterday.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares are sliding close to 11% after jumping Tuesday on acquisition news.
- FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) stock is slipping over 10% as the effects of a short squeeze come to an end.
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
