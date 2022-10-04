Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are merger plans, a company rebrand, the bad end of a clinical trial, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares are surging close to 39% as a short squeeze from yesterday continues.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) stock is gaining over 37% after announcing merger plans.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are soaring more than 24% as it plans to rebrand itself and expand its Board of Directors.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is rising over 20% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) shares are climbing 20% in early morning trading.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is rising more than 16% on no apparent news this morning.
- Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) shares are getting an over 15% boost following the spinoff of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER).
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is jumping 15% this morning.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares are up more than 14% without any recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is plummeting over 33% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- KalVista Pharma (NASDAQ:KALV) shares are diving more than 26% after terminating a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is tumbling over 23% following a major rally on Monday.
- FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares are sliding more than 21% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock is falling nearly 11% on no recent news.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) shares are decreasing over 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is dropping more than 10% this morning.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) shares are dipping over 10% after going public last week.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) stock is slipping more than 9% despite FDA approval for one of its treatments yesterday.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after announcing a special meeting to vote on a reverse stock split.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.