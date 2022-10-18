What Is Going on With Carnival (CCL) Stock Today?

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors react to news of the cruise company offering bonds to raise money.
According to a press release, Carnival will offer $1.25 billion worth of senior bonds that will be due in 2028. In addition to this, it’s offering 12 unencumbered vessels to the Issuer of the notes, which will continue business under the CCL’s operation.
Carnival notes that the senior notes are being offered to qualified institutional buyers. These senior notes are unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by Carnival.
CCL’s Plans for the Funds
Carnival explains that it already has a use for the funds generated from the senior notes. The cruise company will use the money from the bonds to make principal payments on debt and will also use it for general corporate purposes.
Investors will note that CCL’s plans to raise money through senior notes follow a rough couple of years of business. Carnival, alongside other cruise companies, saw incredible losses over the last couple of years due to Covid-10 lockdowns and restrictions.
CCL stock is experiencing heavy trading today with the senior note news. As of this writing, more than 60 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s almost surpassing its daily average trading volume of 61 million shares.
CCL stock is up 9.6% as of Tuesday morning but is down 62.8% year-to-date.
There’s plenty more stock market news for traders to sink their teeth into below!
We’re serving up all of the hottest stock market news to investors on Tuesday! Among that is why shares of Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), and MBLY stock are in the news. You can catch up on that at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Cory Booker Sends MindMed (MNMD) Stock Up 10%
- Mullen Is Getting Ready to Resell 900 Million Shares of MULN Stock
- MBLY Stock IPO: When Does Mobileye Go Public? What Is the Mobileye IPO Price Range?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.