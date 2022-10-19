Why Are Chinese EV Stocks Nio, XPEV, LI Down Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are losing power on Wednesday as macroeconomic factors pull shares down.
The biggest news to keep in mind is China holding to its Zero Covid policy. As a result, that means the country will continue to take drastic actions to keep the virus from spreading. That includes further lockdowns and travel restrictions. This is causing problems for Chinese stocks, in general, today.
But there’s more to it than that when it comes to Chinese EV stocks. EV companies in the country continue to feel the heat of supply chain problems that have chip shortages increasing. There have even before reports that companies are turning to underground markets to acquire the chips they need.
The idea of Chinese EV companies having to use less than reliable sources for chips is a strange one. However, it does show just how bad the chip shortages are getting. These are vital components of EVs, which means some companies will use unexpected measures to get their hands on them.
Let’s take a quick look at how this news is affecting Chinese EV stocks below!
Chinese EV Stocks Falling Today
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts off our list with the EV company’s shares taking a 10.4% beating as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares are feeling the heat next with the company’s stock falling 10.8% this afternoon.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares close out our list of Chinese EV stocks falling with a 10.3% decrease as of this writing.
