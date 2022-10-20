Why Investors Should Bet $50 on RUM Stock

Got an extra 50 bucks? Consider betting it on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), which owns the content streaming platforms Rumble and Locals. RUM stock looks cheaper than it ought to be, and Rumble’s audience has hypergrowth potential as the company courts a young, loyal, right-leaning audience.
Here’s a piece of trivia I’ll bet you didn’t know. The RUM ticker symbol was chosen to represent rum, the alcoholic beverage of choice among colonial-era rebels. Fast-forward to 2022, and Rumble has a similarly rebellious attitude as the platform takes on the mainstream media.
This may or may not resonate with you, depending on your political beliefs. Today, however, you’re invited to set your political feelings aside and consider the multi-bagger potential of a mere $50 wager on Rumble.
RUM Stock Has Fallen to an Attractive Price Point
To provide the backstory, Rumble started trading on the Nasdaq exchange on Sept. 19, after completing a reverse merger with former shell company CF Acquisition Corp. VI. Prior to the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, Rumble’s investors held shares of CFVI stock, which traded near $10.
In mid-October, the stock, now trading as RUM stock, fell below $10. This seems irrational. Does the market actually think that Rumble has less value now than it did during the pre-SPAC-merger days?
Bear in mind, Rumble generated $9.5 million worth of revenue in 2021. This isn’t a pre-revenue, pipe-dream startup that just got up and running yesterday.
Perhaps financial traders are just dumping their Rumble shares because they have what I call “SPAC fatigue.” By that, I mean they heard about the SPAC bubble bursting, and since Rumble emerged from a SPAC transaction, they’re dumping their RUM stock shares in haste.
Rumble and Locals Are Growing Platforms
Furthermore, there’s strong potential for share-price appreciation as the Rumble and Locals platforms appear to be in growth mode. For example, Locals recently launched Content+, which “allows creators to monetize movies, specials, and other on-demand content.”
Yet, there’s also another type of growth that potential investors should consider. Rumble is gaining traction among youthful content consumers, who have many years ahead of them as spenders.
Consider that in August, Rumble grew its global monthly active user (MAU) count to 78 million. This represents a monthly record for the company, as well as a 77% increase on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.
Also, Rumble grew its MAUs in the U.S. and Canada by 103% YOY to 63 million. Here’s the real kicker, though: Rumble observed that a “substantial portion of this growth came from users in the 18- to 24-year-old ‘Gen Z’ age group.”
This could prove to be a key growth driver for Rumble and Locals in the coming years. As these platforms address the viewpoints and frustrations of disaffected young content consumers, Rumble can steal market share from traditional content platforms.
What You Can Do Now
Now that shares of Rumble are cheap, it’s a great time for prospective investors to consider taking a small position. If $50 can buy you five shares, that’s a pretty good deal, I’d say.
It’s a risky bet, I’ll admit, on a business that’s competing against bigger and more established content providers. Yet, if Rumble maintains its powerful growth trajectory, a $50 RUM stock stake could eventually be worth $200, $500 or even more.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.