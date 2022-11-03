3 Stocks That Could Get a ‘Trump Bump’ on the Way to the 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump has officially filed for a third run at the White House in a move that will fire up his base. Trump made the announcement Tuesday night, saying he wants to give Republicans a fighting chance in the next election. This comes after the Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections. Consequently, ‘Trump stocks’ are likely to gain big in line with how Trump fares in the political arena over the next couple of years.
Politics has taken a beat seat for Wall Street in 2022, with the macroeconomic forces acting as key market drivers. However, with Trump’s smashing entry into the 2024 presidential race, a fair few Trump-linked stocks stand to gain immensely over the next couple of years. Therefore, investors can take advantage of the situation and invest in the three Trump stocks discussed in the article to benefit from the likely upside.
|Symbol
|Company
|Price
|FOX
|Fox Corporation
|$28.84
|BRCC
|Black Rifle Coffee Company
|$6.51
|RUM
|Rumble
|$9.47
Fox Corporation (FOX)
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is the parent company of Fox News, is no stranger to conservative media. In fact, the company has been linked to being a conservative media outlet for years, and it looks like those ties will only strengthen in the coming years. Trump has always had a strong relationship with Fox News, and the news outlet has often been one of his strongest supporters. So, it’s no surprise that Trump’s 2024 run will be good for Fox Corp. Trump’s candidacy will bring more attention to the network and its affiliates – which can only mean more viewers and higher ratings.
From a fundamentals perspective, the media giant has consistently delivered healthy revenue and earnings growth each year. Advertising revenues have been driven by higher political advertising, an area that should demonstrate continued strength for the foreseeable future. Moreover, its stock trades at just 1.2 times trailing-twelve-month sales, roughly 25% lower than its 5-year average.
Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC)
Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) is a strong brand in the coffee market. BRCC’s competitive strengths come from quality products, effective media platforms, a scalable omnichannel strategy, and a loyal customer base. Hence, it’s in a strong position to compete in the massive $85 billion U.S. coffee industry. The company’s focus on quality and branding has helped it to become a leader in the premium coffee segment. In addition, BRCC’s media platform provides the company with a powerful tool for promoting its brand and connecting with customers.
The veteran-founded coffee business went public via a shell company and has often been linked to the conservative party. It has received positive mentions from several popular names in the Republican Party, including Donald Trump Jr., who appeared on BRCC’s podcast. With its conservative slant and a focus on veterans from the armed forces, the firm is likely to deliver long-term gains ahead.
Rumble (RUM)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is a budding video-sharing platform providing its user’s an unrestricted space to post, watch, like, and comment on videos. Moreover, it enables users to follow their favorite content creators, live stream content, and watch video-on-demand [VOD]. The company’s mission is to provide users with a space to connect and express themselves freely.
Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have banned Trump from their platforms; consequently, Trump used Rumble to post campaign his videos in the past. While it is still unclear whether Trump will choose Rumble as his primary social media platform, the possibility is certainly something that investors should be watching closely. It’s among a handful of video platforms that remain independent and scalable and don’t try to figure out what is fact and opinion. Therefore, it is a bright future ahead with Trump running for office again and a potential win would be a massive growth catalyst.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.