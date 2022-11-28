Black Friday Sales Lift Shopify (SHOP) Stock 6%

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors celebrate a successful Black Friday event for the e-commerce company.
Shopify notes its merchants set records over the weekend with Black Friday sales totaling $3.36 billion. That covers sales from late Nov. 24 to early Nov. 26. During that time, the company saw peak sales reach $3.5 million per minute.
During the Black Friday sales event, Shopify saw the heaviest traffic from the U.S., Canada and the U.K. It also notes most of its transactions came from customers living in New York, Los Angeles and London.
In terms of what customers were interested in, the top categories during the Shopify Black Friday sale were apparel and accessories, health and beauty and home and garden. The average cart price for the event was sitting at $102.31.
Shopify Merchants Outperform Again
Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, said the following about the Black Friday sales.
“Black Friday Cyber Monday has grown into a full-on shopping season. The weekend that started it all is still one of the biggest commerce events of the year, and our merchants have broken Black Friday sales records again. Our merchants have built beloved brands with loyal communities that support them. This weekend, we’re celebrating the incredible power of entrepreneurship on a global stage.”
SHOP stock is up 6.2% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.