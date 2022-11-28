Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to check out the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders will want to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition talks, delisting notices, a stock sale and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) stock is rocketing more than 45% on reports it’s in talks to be acquired by American Well (NYSE:AMWL).
- Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares are soaring over 33% on news of Yahoo taking a stake in the company.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) stock is gaining more than 21% after getting a delisting notice.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares are surging over 19% in pre-market trading today.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rising more than 17% following the company’s acquisition of Wheels Labs.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are increasing over 16% this morning.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock is heading more than 15% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ:MICS) shares are getting an over 14% boost today.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is jumping more than 13% in early morning trading on Monday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is plummeting more than 22% following a stock sale filing on Friday.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares are diving over 16% in early morning trading today.
- NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) stock is tumbling more than 13%
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares are taking an over 11% beating in Monday pre-market trading.
- Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) stock is sliding more than 11% despite a lack of news today.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares are falling over 11% without any recent news.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock is decreasing more than 10% on Monday morning.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares are slipping over 10% today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is dipping more than 9% this morning.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after getting another delisting warning.
