Cronos Price Predictions: Where Will CRO Crypto Go After Crypto.com Goof?

Cronos (CRO-USD) price predictions are worth taking a look at on Monday as crypto traders react to a Crypto.com mistake.
Cronos is the native token of the crypto exchange Crypto.com. Over the weekend, the crypto exchange accidentally sent $400 million worth of Ethereum (ETH-USD), or 80% of its ETH reserve, to a Gate.io address. Gate.io is a rival crypto exchange to Crypto.com.
According to Crypto.com, the mistake happened when it tried to send the tokens to one of its addresses for cold storage. Gate.io worked with Crypto.com to return the ETH. Crypto.com also said it has put measures into place to keep this from happening again.
News of the goof sent CRO falling hard over the weekend. However, the token has started to recover as of Monday. Let’s check out where the experts think Cronos will head over the next year.
Cronos Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of CRO today is Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $0 for the crypto.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with its one-year price forecast of $0.0170 per token.
- Closing out today’s Cronos price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice and its one-year estimate of 11 cents.
Those price predictions for Cronos are mostly negative compared to its current price of $0.06774. Investors will also note that CRO is up 10.5% over the prior 24-hour period with trading volume up 74.9% during that same period.
Investors looking for more of the latest crypto market news will want to stick around.
We’ve got all of the latest crypto coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes a collection of cryptos to consider investing in, as well as more drama from the FTX situation. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Monday Crypto News
- 3 Millionaire-Maker Cryptos You Will Regret Not Buying This Year
- 3 No-Brainer Cryptos to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
- What Is Chapter 11 Bankruptcy? Crypto Chaos Forces FTX to File.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.