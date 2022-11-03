Dear DWAC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 22

Fans of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock continue to be strung along as the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a new deadline.
Digital World Acquisition is attempting to merge with former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. However, it’s been unable to secure the number of votes needed to move forward with that combination.
This has resulted in Digital World Acquisition pushing back the deadline for the vote several times. The most recent delay came in October. Now, the company has announced that the latest deadline is Nov. 22.
Truth Social May Choose Another Merger Partner
Recent reports claim that Truth Social may skip out on a deal with Digital World Acquisition. Instead, inside sources claim that it’s considering combining with other conservative social media platforms.
The two insiders mentioned are Rumble and Parler. Both are interesting candidates for different reasons. In the case of Rumble, it already handles video services for Truth Social. When speaking about Parler, investors will note that Kanye West is currently in talks to acquire the company.
This means fans of DWAC stock may not see a deal go through with Truth Social. Considering the ongoing delays and legal troubles, that might not come as a surprise to many shareholders.
DWAC stock is up slightly as of Thursday morning but is down 68.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.