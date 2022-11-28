Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Could Twitter Payments Take DOGE?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday as they discuss Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter.
Musk recently shared a series of slides showing his plans for what he calls Twitter 2.0. Included in those slides was one that mentioned adding a payment system to the social media platform. This has some traders wondering if that will include crypto.
While this news doesn’t directly mention Dogecoin, Musk is a fan of the meme token. This has DOGE lovers excited, as they hope Musk will include the crypto in any upcoming payment plans for the platform.
That explains why we’re checking out the latest Dogecoin price predictions today. Some believe it to be much more than just another meme token, and that means growth could be in its future With that in mind, let’s get into the latest price estimates below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off the Dogecoin talk today is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of 21.8 cents for the token.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with its one-year price forecast of .85 cents for the crypto.
- The final Dogecoin price prediction comes from DigitalCoinPrice and is set for 22 cents in 2023.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Dogecoin was trading at 9.2 cents at the time of this writing. Investors will also note that DOGE is down 8.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.