Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Can the WEF Take the SHIB Crypto?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are the center of attention today among fans of the crypto alongside recent World Economic Forum (WEF) news.
According to a post from developer Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu has been invited to work with WEF on metaverse policies. Some traders initially blew this off as a joke considering Shiba Inu’s meme token status, but Kusama clarified that this is a serious offer.
Kusama even put up a poll to get input from Shiba Inu fans on if it should work with WEF. As of this writing, nearly 25,000 users have responded. Currently, 62.3% are in favor of it, 27.7% are against it, and 10% don’t care.
The idea of Shiba Inu working alongside WEF has many wondering what the future could hold for SHIB. Let’s get into that with some price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our price predictions for Shiba Inu is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.000000582 per token.
- Gov Capital is next on our list with its one-year price estimate of $5.1779368723948E-5 for the crypto.
- Closing us out is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2023 price estimate of $0.0000216 for SHIB.
So how are those price predictions looking for Shiba Inu? For comparison, the crypto was trading at $0.00000885 at the time of this writing. Investors will note that SHIB is up 2.3% over the prior 24-hour period. However, trading volume is down 21.4% for that same period.
Shiba Inu isn’t the only crypto investors will want to keep an eye on today!
Fortunately, we’ve got them covered with all of the most recent crypto news worth knowing on Wednesday! That includes the latest price predictions for Litecoin (LTC-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as well as other relevant news. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Can a Halving Take the LTC Crypto?
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: Why Cathie Wood Thinks BTC Can Hit $1 Million
- 3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos to Buy Before They Boom
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.