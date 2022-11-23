SPECIAL REPORT Wall Street Legend Louis Navellier Reveals His Top 11 Stocks for 2023

Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Can a Halving Take the LTC Crypto?

LTC is set for gains over the next year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 23, 2022, 11:58 am EST
  • Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Wednesday.
  • That comes as the crypto starts to rise ahead of its third halving.
  • This is set to take place about eight months from now.
Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as investors take note of the crypto ahead of its halving.

This will mark the third time that Litecoin has taken part in a halving event. Doing so will alter the rewards paid to miners on the blockchain. The upcoming drop will take it from 12.5 LTC per block to 6.25 LTC per block.

It’s worth pointing out that the rise in price for LTC makes sense compared to previous halvings. When these previous events happened, traders boosted prices in preparation for them.

So when is the next Litecoin halving taking place? We’re still a ways off, with the third halving set to occur roughly eight months from now. Even so, Litecoin is rising and could see even greater gains. Let’s get into that below!

Litecoin Price Predictions

  • Starting off our coverage of LTC today is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $207.8390430899 for the crypto.
  • Next on our list is Wallet Investor with its one-year price prediction of $64.081 for the token.
  • Closing out our coverage of Litecoin is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $191.23.

To put those Litecoin price predictions in perspective, the crypto was trading for $77.74 at the time of this writing. Investors will also note that LTC is up 11.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.

